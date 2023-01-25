Home

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition Launched at Rs 11.50 lakh | Check Key Features Here

The Mahindra Bolero Neo, SUV comes with a premium silver accent with stylish centre console. It has dual-tone faux leather seats with front and rear armrest.

New Delhi: Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra has raised curtain from the Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV in India. According to the company, the new car will be available Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers must note that the new SUV is based on Mahindra’s top-spec N10 trim.

Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV: Here are the key features

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition has roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED daylight running lights (DRLs).

Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm and a minimum ground clearance of 160mm.

The car features a spare wheel cover painted in deep silver.

The SUV comes powered by a 1.5 litre mHawk 100 diesel engine.

It is capable of producing 100 bhp power and can deliver a peak torque of 260 Nm.

Its engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The SUV offers a seating capacity of 5+2 and has a boot space of 384 litre.

The driver’s seat is height-adjustable.

There is a 7-inch infotainment system which is touch-enabled.

The SUV comes with BlueSense-connected car features along with rearview camera, cruise control and steering-mounted controls.

Safety features include dual airbags, automatic door lock, seat belt reminder, ABS with electronic brake distribution and digital immobiliser.