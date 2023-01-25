Top Recommended Stories
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition Launched at Rs 11.50 lakh | Check Key Features Here
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, SUV comes with a premium silver accent with stylish centre console. It has dual-tone faux leather seats with front and rear armrest.
New Delhi: Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra has raised curtain from the Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV in India. According to the company, the new car will be available Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers must note that the new SUV is based on Mahindra’s top-spec N10 trim.
Also Read:
The Mahindra Bolero Neo, SUV comes with a premium silver accent with stylish centre console. It has dual-tone faux leather seats with front and rear armrest.
Bolero Neo Limited Edition SUV: Here are the key features
- The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited edition has roof ski-racks, fog lights, headlamps with integrated LED daylight running lights (DRLs).
- Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition has a wheelbase of 2680mm and a minimum ground clearance of 160mm.
- The car features a spare wheel cover painted in deep silver.
- The SUV comes powered by a 1.5 litre mHawk 100 diesel engine.
- It is capable of producing 100 bhp power and can deliver a peak torque of 260 Nm.
- Its engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.
- The SUV offers a seating capacity of 5+2 and has a boot space of 384 litre.
- The driver’s seat is height-adjustable.
- There is a 7-inch infotainment system which is touch-enabled.
- The SUV comes with BlueSense-connected car features along with rearview camera, cruise control and steering-mounted controls.
Safety features include dual airbags, automatic door lock, seat belt reminder, ABS with electronic brake distribution and digital immobiliser.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.