New Delhi: That the Mahindra Bolero is quite a capable vehicle with a go-anywhere attitude, is hidden from no one. Time and again we come across videos of the SUV showing its might. Now a new video of the Mahindra Bolero revealing its pure butch character has surfaced online and it has left Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra “pretty amazed”.Also Read - Mahindra XUV500 Has Discounts Up To Rs 2.63 Lakh, Check Out Complete Details Here

In the video, shared by a Twitter user, Mahindra Bolero can be seen wading through a heavily flooded road, with flood water being as high as the SUV’s hood. No other vehicle is visible on the road in the video, which seems to be from Gujarat. Also Read - Incredible India: Woman Vegetable Seller Feeds Grains to Peacock by Hand, Anand Mahindra Loves It | Watch

Resharing the original post from his official Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra wrote: “Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed.” Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Cash Rewards: CSK to Anand Mahindra, How it's Raining Rewards For India’s Olympic Gold Medallist

Seriously? During the recent rains? Even I am pretty amazed. https://t.co/Co5nve9uwd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2021

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the largest-selling and most dependable SUVs of Mahindra & Mahindra. Month after month, year after year, it has kept the automaker’s flag high. In small towns and rural areas, its popularity is second to none.

At the heart of the Mahindra Bolero is a 1.5-litre mHAWK75 diesel engine that produces 76PS of maximum power and 210Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The SUV is available in three variants — B4, B6 and B6(O). Below are the variant-wise Mahindra Bolero prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

B4 – Rs 8,62,564

B6 – Rs 9,36,960

B6(O) – Rs 9,61,310

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits up to Rs 21,450 on the Bolero in September 2021.