Mahindra Increases Service Capacity in Delhi NCR with New Facilities; Key Updates

Mahindra has expanded its aftersales operations in Delhi NCR with multiple additions across training, mobile servicing and network infrastructure.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced an expansion of its aftersales service infrastructure in the Delhi-NCR region. The development includes the establishment of a new training facility, deployment of mobile electric service vans and the addition of five new service touchpoints.

The company has set up a 26,000 sq. ft. Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence centre in the region. The facility will conduct training programmes covering sales processes, mechanical servicing and bodyshop operations. The centre is intended to support the servicing requirements of Mahindra’s SUV and electric SUV range.

In addition to fixed service infrastructure, Mahindra has introduced dedicated electric vans to provide doorstep service for electric SUV customers in Delhi NCR. These mobile service units will carry out periodic maintenance, washing and minor repair work. Each eVan is equipped with tools and equipments to enable on-site servicing.

The company has also inaugurated five new service touchpoints across the region. According to Mahindra, this expansion adds service capacity equivalent to 70 working bays. The new facilities are aimed at supporting its SUV portfolio, along with a separate commercial vehicle service touchpoint in Northwest Delhi.

