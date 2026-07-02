Mahindra June 2026 sales, Everything you need to know

Mahindra & Mahindra reported total vehicle sales of 1,06,207 units in June 2026 including exports representing a 37% year-on-year increase over the corresponding month last year.The company’s June performance was supported by growth across utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and exports.Mahindra sold 60,393 utility vehicles in the domestic market during June 2026 registering a 28% year-on-year increase compared to 47,306 units sold in June 2025. Including exports, total utility vehicle sales stood at 61,504 units.For the April-June period of FY27, domestic utility vehicle sales reached 1,74,745 units up from 1,52,067 units during the same period of FY26 reflecting a 15% increase.In the domestic market, commercial vehicle sales stood at 26,076 units in June 2026 marking a 35% increase year-on-year.Within the segment, LCVs below 2 tonnes recorded sales of 3,508 units during the month compared to 2,576 units in June 2025 representing a 36% increase.The 2-tonne to 3.5-tonne LCV category accounted for 22,568 units up 35% from 16,772 units recorded in the same month last year.For the first quarter of FY27, sales in the LCV below 2-tonne category stood at 9,982 units while the 2-tonne to 3.5-tonne segment recorded 63,600 units.Mahindra’s domestic three-wheeler business including electric three-wheelers, recorded sales of 13,820 units in June 2026 compared to 8,454 units in June 2025 registering a 63% year-on-year increase.For the April-June period, cumulative three-wheeler sales reached 36,255 units up from 20,559 units during the corresponding period last year, reflecting a 76% increase.According to the company, the total vehicle sales figure of 1,06,207 units includes domestic and export volumes across utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles (below 3.5 tonnes), three-wheelers and other vehicle categories.