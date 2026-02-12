Home

Car And Bike

Mahindra Launches UDO Electric Three-Wheeler at an Introductory Price of ₹…

Mahindra Launches UDO Electric Three-Wheeler at an Introductory Price of ₹…

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has officially introduced the all-new Mahindra UDO electric three-wheeler. Inspired by an airplane and described as an “autoplane,” the UDO features a redesigned exterior and updated cabin layout for the L5M electric auto segment.

New Delhi: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited has unveiled a new electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra UDO, for the L5M auto segment in India. The model brings structural, mechanical and feature-level updates compared to conventional auto-rickshaws currently in the market.

Design and Look

The Mahindra UDO is built on a full monocoque structure, which the company states is a first in the segment. The exterior includes a large windshield, redesigned headlamps and updated mirror styling.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cabin and Suspension Setup

The cabin features revised seating for both driver and passengers. The driver seat is approximately 20% thicker than comparable vehicles in the category, according to the company. Passenger space has been configured to offer increased headroom and legroom.The UDO is equipped with independent rear suspension and a dual fork front suspension setup.

Battery, Motor and Range

Powering the UDO is an IP67-rated 11.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with laser-welded construction. The electric motor produces 10 kW of peak power and 52 Nm of torque.

Mahindra claims a real-world driving range of 200 km, with an ARAI-certified range of 265 km.

The vehicle features regenerative braking and a reverse throttle function. It also includes Hill Hold Assist and Creep mode. Three drive modes: Range, Ride and Race are offered, with a top speed of 55 km/h in Race mode.

Safety and Warranty

The UDO comes with drum brakes and 30.48 cm tubeless tyres. The battery, drivetrain and charger are IP67-rated.Mahindra is offering a warranty of 6 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Free services are provided up to 1 lakh kilometres. Buyers are enrolled in the UDAY NXT scheme, which includes accidental insurance coverage of ₹20 lakh and additional support services.

Pricing

The Mahindra UDO is priced at ₹3,84,299 (ex-showroom). For a limited period, it is being offered at an introductory price of ₹3,58,999 (ex-showroom)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.