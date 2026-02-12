By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has officially introduced the all-new Mahindra UDO electric three-wheeler. Inspired by an airplane and described as an “autoplane,” the UDO features a redesigned exterior and updated cabin layout for the L5M electric auto segment.
New Delhi: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited has unveiled a new electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra UDO, for the L5M auto segment in India. The model brings structural, mechanical and feature-level updates compared to conventional auto-rickshaws currently in the market.
Design and Look
The Mahindra UDO is built on a full monocoque structure, which the company states is a first in the segment. The exterior includes a large windshield, redesigned headlamps and updated mirror styling.
Cabin and Suspension Setup
The cabin features revised seating for both driver and passengers. The driver seat is approximately 20% thicker than comparable vehicles in the category, according to the company. Passenger space has been configured to offer increased headroom and legroom.The UDO is equipped with independent rear suspension and a dual fork front suspension setup.
Battery, Motor and Range
Powering the UDO is an IP67-rated 11.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with laser-welded construction. The electric motor produces 10 kW of peak power and 52 Nm of torque.
Mahindra claims a real-world driving range of 200 km, with an ARAI-certified range of 265 km.
The vehicle features regenerative braking and a reverse throttle function. It also includes Hill Hold Assist and Creep mode. Three drive modes: Range, Ride and Race are offered, with a top speed of 55 km/h in Race mode.
Safety and Warranty
The UDO comes with drum brakes and 30.48 cm tubeless tyres. The battery, drivetrain and charger are IP67-rated.Mahindra is offering a warranty of 6 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier. Free services are provided up to 1 lakh kilometres. Buyers are enrolled in the UDAY NXT scheme, which includes accidental insurance coverage of ₹20 lakh and additional support services.
Pricing
The Mahindra UDO is priced at ₹3,84,299 (ex-showroom). For a limited period, it is being offered at an introductory price of ₹3,58,999 (ex-showroom)
