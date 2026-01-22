Home

Mahindra Launches Updated Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up Range

Mahindra has launched updated Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up with design tweaks, added comfort features, and iMAXX telematics on select variants, strengthening their commercial and utility appeal.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched updated versions of the Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up in India. The refreshed range receives exterior design changes, additional comfort and convenience features, and the introduction of iMAXX telematics technology on select variants.

The Bolero Camper now comes equipped with iMAXX connected technology, offering real-time vehicle data aimed at supporting fleet monitoring. Exterior updates include new decals along with body-coloured ORVMs and door handles. Interior updates include rear-seat headrests, air conditioning and heating systems, and a music system.

Mahindra has also standardised several features across all Bolero Camper variants. These include a reclining driver’s seat with headrest, a wider co-driver seat, central locking, air conditioning and heater, and rear seat belts.

The Bolero Pik-Up has also received updates, including a revised front design. New features include a reclining driver’s seat with headrest, a wider co-driver seat, and the addition of heating and air conditioning systems.

Both the Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up continue to be positioned for commercial and utility-focused usage.

