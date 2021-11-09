New Delhi: Mahindra Logistics today announced the acquisition of Meru from Mahindra & Mahindra. The logistics solution provider has acquired 100 per cent equity share capital of Meru Mobility Tech, V-Link Fleet Solutions and V-Link Automotive Services from Meru Travel Solutions, and 100 per cent equity share capital of Meru Travel Solutions from Mahindra & Mahindra.Also Read - Diwali 2021 Offers: Here Are All Benefits, Discounts On Your Favourite Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Honda Cars

According to an official statement, the acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate and expand Mahindra Logistics' business in the enterprise mobility space. The addition of Meru under its brand will further strengthen Mahindra Logistics' mobility business.

"Mahindra Logistics is already a leader in its Enterprise Mobility Service business, which operates under the 'Alyte' brand. With this acquisition, Mahindra Logistics will enhance its range of mobility solutions with a strategic focus on enterprise customers and electric mobility," the logistics solution provider said.

“I am pleased to welcome Meru, a pioneering brand in the shared mobility space in India, to the Mahindra Logistics family. The acquisition complements our mobility services portfolio with an expansion in airport ride-hailing and on-call services. We anticipate significant synergies by leveraging the combined capabilities in supply, technology management and electric mobility,” Mahindra Logistics MD and CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan said.

“The combined capabilities of Meru and Alyte will enable us to better serve our B2C and enterprise customers with an expanded portfolio of services delivering on a promise of safety, customer excellence and sustainability,” he added.

Founded in 2006, Meru Cabs revolutionised the way people travelled in cabs by offering AC cabs at their doorstep with a single call. Today, the company has a significant presence in the airport ride-hailing segment and provides on-call and employee mobility services to corporates in India. Meru also has many electric vehicles in its fleet.