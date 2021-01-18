New Delhi: In an effort to start the new year with a boost to its sale, Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday officially announced discounts on its BS6 compliant cars on its entire product range in India, apart from the all-new Thar. Notably, the carmaker is offering attractive deals of up to Rs 3.06 lakh on its vehicles that include cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discount, and other offers. Also Read - Mahindra Raises Vehicle Prices, including Thar's, From Today by Up to Rs 40,000

Issuing a statement, the carmaker stated that the benefits are valid for this month only, up to January 31, 2021. However, these offers may vary from city to city. Also Read - Scorpio 2021 Astrological Prediction: Stars in Your Favour But a Few Things Need Attention

Part of its offer sale, Mahindra flagship SUV is offered with benefits of up to Rs 3.06 lakh. Potential buyers can avail these cash discounts of up to Rs 2.20 lakh on the BS6 Alturas G4. Moreover, Mahindra & Mahindra said there’s an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount and other benefits of up to Rs 16,000, and Rs 20,000 respectively. Also Read - Astrological Predictions 2021: Difficult New Year For Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo And Taurus

On the other hand, the total discount offered on the Mahindra Scorpio is Rs 39,502, which comprises Rs 10,002 of cash discount, Rs 15,000 of an exchange offer, Rs 4,500 of corporate discount and an additional offer of Rs 10,000.

The carmaker has offered for Mahindra KUV100 NXT a total benefit of Rs 62,055 including a cash discount of up to Rs 38,055, exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. Furthermore, Mahindra XUV500 comes with a maximum benefit of Rs 59,000. Mahindra XUV500 comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000, a corporate offer of up to Rs 9,000 and additional offer of Rs 10,000. ‘

The carmaker offers Marrazo MPV with a cash offer of up to Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 and corporate offer of up to Rs 6,000.

Potential buyers who are interested in buying the BS6 Bolero can avail total benefits of up to Rs 24,000. The benefits include cash discount, exchange offer, corporate offer and other offers of up to Rs 3,500, Rs 10,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 6,500, respectively.