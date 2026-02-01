Home

Car And Bike

Mahindra Opens 2026 with Higher Sales: Key Numbers Inside

Mahindra Opens 2026 with Higher Sales: Key Numbers Inside

Mahindra reported total auto sales of 104,309 units in Jan 2026, up 24% YoY. UV sales grew 25% to 63,510 units, while CVs rose 22%. Bookings opened for XUV 7XO and XEV 9S.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported total auto sales of 104,309 vehicles in January 2026, including exports, registering a year-on-year growth of 24%.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 63,510 units in the domestic market during the month, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 25%. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 27,656 units, marking a growth of 22%.

Mahindra stated that the January volumes were supported by demand in the SUV and light commercial vehicle segments. The company’s total vehicle sales, including exports, reached 104,309 units for the month.

On January 14, 2026, Mahindra opened bookings for the newest model XUV 7XO and XEV 9S.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mahindra & Mahindra has not disclosed delivery timelines or model-wise booking conversion details at this stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.