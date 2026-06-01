Mahindra Sales Jump 20% in May 2026, Exports Up 37%

Mahindra sold 99,636 vehicles in May 2026, up 20% YoY. SUV sales grew 11%, exports rose 37%, while three-wheeler sales surged 89%.

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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported total vehicle sales of 99,636 units in May 2026, including exports. The figure represents a 20% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company sold 58,021 SUVs in the domestic market during May 2026 compared to 52,431 units in May 2025. This translates into an 11% year-on-year growth. Including exports, Mahindra’s total utility vehicle sales stood at 59,573 units for the month.

The company also reported 24,079 units in domestic commercial vehicle sales during May 2026 registering a 19% increase over the same month last year.

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Mahindra’s domestic passenger vehicle sales were entirely driven by utility vehicles with the company reporting no sales under the cars and vans category during the period.

For the financial year-to-date period ending May 2026, Mahindra recorded domestic utility vehicle sales of 1,14,352 units compared to 1,04,761 units during the same period of the previous financial year. This represents a 9% increase.

Commercial Vehicle

In the light commercial vehicle segment below 2 tonnes, Mahindra sold 3,490 units in May 2026 compared to 2,580 units during May 2025. Sales in this category increased by 35% year-on-year.

The company’s LCV portfolio in the 2-tonne to 3.5-tonne segment recorded sales of 20,589 units up from 17,718 units in the corresponding month last year reflecting a 16% increase.

Mahindra also reported significant growth in the three-wheeler segment including electric three-wheelers. Sales stood at 12,536 units in May 2026 compared to 6,635 units a year earlier marking an 89% increase.

For the April–May period of FY27, three-wheeler sales reached 22,435 units up from 12,105 units during the same period in FY26 representing an 85% increase.

Export Performance

Mahindra exported 5,000 vehicles in May 2026compared to 3,646 units exported during May 2025. Export volumes increased by 37% year-on-year.