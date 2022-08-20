Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Mahindra has officially launched the Scorpio Classic in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is essentially the facelifted version of the old-gen Scorpio and it will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N. Distinguished by its new bold grille along with a muscular bonnet and the new twin-peaks logo adds to the appeal of the original form. Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic, with introductory prices starting from Rs. 11.99 lakh for the S variant and Rs 15.49 lakh for the S11 variant (ex-showroom). The SUV goes on sale in two variants – a base ‘Classic S’ variant, and a more feature loaded ‘Classic S11’.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 19: Best Day at Work For Cancerians, Leo to Get Money

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price(ex-showroom) Classic S Rs 11.99 lakh Classic S11 Rs 15.49 lakh

Absolute Authority. Updated. The legend lives on with a new avatar, enhanced performance, ride quality and built-in technology.

Know More: https://t.co/NsD2OLjyux#ScorpioClassic #NothingElseWillDo pic.twitter.com/m2d0UXxDbM — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) August 12, 2022

Also Read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: SUV Will Not Have Automatic Transmission; Check Price, Design, Features

Mahindra Scorpio Classic powertrain

The Scorpio Classic boasts of superior performance – powered by an all-aluminium lightweight GEN-2 mHawk engine, producing a whopping 97 kW (132 PS) of power and

300 Nm torque.

300 Nm torque. To further refine the driving experience, a new six-speed cable shift has been introduced in the manual transmission.

The suspension set-up has been enhanced with MTV-CL technology to deliver superior ride and handling. Significant advancement has been made in the steering system for easy manoeuvrability and control.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic interior, features

The Scorpio Classic comes with a new two-tone beigeand-black interior theme, classic wood pattern console, and premium quilted upholstery.

The vehicle also has a new 22.86 cm touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring and other modern functionalities.

Available in five body colour options: Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey, it is available across Mahindra dealerships for customers to explore

and test drive since 12 August 2022.

and test drive since 12 August 2022. The Scorpio Classic is being offered with three seating layouts – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater. While one 7-seater option gets captain seats in the second row with a bench in the third row, the other gets a bench in the second row and two jump seats in the third row.

The 9-seater, meanwhile, gets a bench in the second row and jump seats for four in the rear.

It gets cruise control, rear parking sensors, AC vents for the second row and steering mounted controls. For safety, Mahindra is currently offering the SUV with two airbags, but it has confirmed that it will add more in the future to comply with the new norms.

The Scorpio Classic will be sold alongside the All-New Scorpio-N which was launched in June this year. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 19, Tuesday: Health Will Deteriorate For Cancer, Avoid Investing in Business