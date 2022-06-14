2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Mahindra will be launching the new generation of Scorpio on June 27th. The exterior of the new model Scorpio-N was revealed last month. Time and again Mahindra is revealing the Scorpio-N bit by bit and this time Mahindra has revealed the design and details of the interiors. The Official pictures show the interior in a dark tan shade with contrast black dual-tone set-up for the seats as well as dashboard, which looks very premium. It has used a subtle dose of brushed aluminum trim on the dashboard, AC vents, center console and on the door handles, which doesn’t look overdone. In a new teaser, Mahindra shared what the SUV has to offer in terms of driving experience. Take a look below.Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio Officially Unveils The New-Gen 'Big Daddy' Of SUVs, India Launch On June 27. Details Here

Mahindra Scorpio-N Interior

The new Scorpio N will receive a large 8 inch touchscreen with AdrenoX and Alexa Connectivity. Developed by Bosch, AdrenoX Connect offers over 60 connected features for driver access on both mobile and smart-watches via AdrenoX Connectivity App. The new ScorpioN will also sport a 12-speaker system from Sony with 3D sound staging. Other interior features will include an electric sun-roof, flat bottom steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, an LED cabin lamp, AC vents with blowers and a transmission tunnel with a propeller shaft from engine to rear differential. There will also be a long list of safety equipment with the new Scorpio N receiving front and rear camera, cruise control, traction control, hill descent control, TPMS, etc.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features, Specifications

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants and will sport a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It will offer a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and a 4×4 option, which Mahindra said aligns with its adventure capabilities. It is also expected to launch with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options and a four-wheel-drive system in both variants. Equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, the vehicle also sports dual-pod LED headlamps along with a huge panoramic sunroof. The hood of the vehicle has also been modified to provide it with an SUV look and is equipped with newly designed C-shaped LED fog lights.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N prices are expected to overlap the Scorpio Classic on the lower side and the XUV700 on the higher side. The SUV will come with two engine options, a 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. For more on the Scorpio N's dimensions and features.