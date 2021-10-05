New Delhi: The second-generation Mahindra Thar has garnered 75,000 bookings since its launch in India on October 2, 2020. The bookings for the popular off-roader had commenced on October 2, 2020, as well. Mahindra & Mahindra claims that millennials account for more than 40 per cent of the total Thar bookings.Also Read - Mahindra Thar vs 2021 Force Gurkha: Price, Features, Specifications Compared

The Mahindra Thar gets a couple of engine options. There is a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 Turbo-GDi petrol unit that produces 150bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. Also available is a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel unit that belts out 130bhp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. Both mills can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter.

A 4WD system is standard on the Thar. It gets mechanical locking differential for the rear axle and brake locking differential for both axles. Besides, the front axle disconnect feature is standard. The Thar has a ground clearance of 226mm. Its water wading depth is claimed to be 650mm.

According to Mahindra & Mahindra, nearly 50 per cent of the Thar bookings are for the automatic variants, while 25 per cent are in favour of the petrol trims.

The Mahindra Thar price starts at Rs 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The recently-launched 2021 Force Gurkha is its major rival in the Indian market.

In terms of features, the second-generation Mahindra Thar boasts halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument panel with TFT display, multi-function steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, electrically-operated HVAC controls, tyre pressure monitoring system and cruise control.

The off-roader is equipped with safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking assist, TPMS, electronic stability programme, electronic power steering, hill hold control and hill descent control.