New Delhi: The shortage of semiconductor chips has adversely affected vehicle production the world over with India being no exception. This, coupled with pandemic-related restrictions, has led to the automakers not being able to match the demand for vehicles with proportionate supply. As a result, the waiting period of several top-selling cars has shot up. With the festive season approaching, the demand is only expected to rise and so is the waiting period. From Mahindra Thar to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Tata Safari, here are cars with the highest waiting period in September 2021.

Mahindra Thar

According to details shared by GaadiWaadi.com, the Mahindra Thar has a waiting period of up to 12 months, depending on the variant. The popular off-roader is priced between Rs 12.79 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Thar, which is now in its second generation, gets 2.0-litre mStallion 150 T-GDi petrol (152PS/320Nm) and 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel (132PS/300Nm) engine options. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Hyundai Creta

The popularity of the second-generation Hyundai Creta can be gauged from the fact that some of its variants have a waiting period of up to nine months. The mid-size SUV is offered in the price bracket of Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The engine and transmission choices in the Creta include 1.4-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol (140PS/242Nm) with a 7-speed DCT automatic; 1.5-litre MPi petrol (115PS/144Nm) with 6-speed MT and IVT automatic; and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (115PS/250Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has a waiting period of up to nine months based on the variant you go for. The MPV is available in the price range of Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ertiga uses a 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol engine (105PS/138Nm) that can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT torque converter. It gets a CNG option as well.

Nissan Magnite

On the basis of the variant you choose, the Nissan Magnite has a waiting period of up to eight months. The compact SUV’s price starts at Rs 5.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite has 1.0-litre B4D petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) with a 5-speed MT and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo-petrol motor (100PS/160Nm) with 5-speed MT and CVT automatic options.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos has a waiting period of up to five months on some of its variants. The mid-size SUV’s price hovers in the range of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The engine and transmission options in the Kia Seltos include Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm) with 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT and IVT automatic; Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol (140PS/242Nm) with 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT automatic; and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (115PS/250Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter.

Tata Nexon

Certain variants of the Tata Nexon have a waiting period of up to five months. The compact SUV is priced between Rs 7.29 lakh to Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Nexon has a couple of engine options — Revotron 1.2-litre turbo petrol (120PS/170Nm) and Revotorq 1.5-litre diesel (110PS/260Nm) — with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT choices.

Kia Sonet

The Tata Nexon’s archrival Kia Sonet has a waiting period of nearly five months on some of its variants. The compact SUV’s price ranges from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Sonet has 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/115Nm) with 5-speed MT; 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine (120PS/172Nm) with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT automatic; and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel (100PS/240Nm – WGT and 115PS/250Nm – VGT) with 6-speed MT (WGT) and 6-speed AT torque converter (VGT).

Renault Kiger

For certain variants of the Renault Kiger, you will have to wait for up to four months. The compact SUV is sold in the price bracket of Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kiger has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine (100PS/160Nm) with 5-speed MT and 5-speed X-Tronic CVT automatic options, and a 1.0-litre petrol motor (72PS/96Nm) with 5-speed MT and 5-speed Easy-R AMT options.

Tata Safari

There is a waiting period of up to three months on some variants of the Tata Safari. Tata Motors’ flagship SUV is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Safari employs a Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) that you can pair either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz has a waiting period of as much as three months on some of its variants. The premium hatchback is available in the price range of Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a couple of engine choices — Revotron 1.2-litre petrol (86PS/113Nm) and Revotorq 1.5-litre diesel (90PS/200Nm). The engines are paired with a 5-speed MT. There is no automatic transmission option.