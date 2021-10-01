New Delhi: With the launch of the 2021 Force Gurkha, buyers looking for an affordable off-roader have another option apart from the second-generation Mahindra Thar to go for. Back in October 2020, the Thar was introduced with new powertrains, new platform and new suspension system. The 2021 Gurkha has received a similar treatment as well as it boasts a new powertrain, new platform and new suspension setup. Being direct rivals, it will be interesting to see how the two vehicles fare against each other when it comes to price, features and specifications.Also Read - 2021 Force Gurkha launched In India At Rs 13.59 Lakh

Mahindra Thar vs 2021 Force Gurkha: Price

The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 2021 Force Gurkha is available in a single variant priced at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Also Read - 2021 Force Gurkha Unveiled, Mahindra Thar-Rival To Launch In India On September 27

Mahindra Thar vs 2021 Force Gurkha: Features

When it comes to features, the Mahindra Thar boasts halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument panel with TFT display, multi-function steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, electrically-operated HVAC controls, tyre pressure monitoring system and cruise control. It gets safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking assist, TPMS, electronic stability programme, electronic power steering, hill hold control and hill descent control. The Thar comes with mechanical locking differential for the rear axle and brake locking differential for both axles. The front axle disconnect feature is standard. Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

The 2021 Force Gurkha is equipped with LED Force Pro Edge headlamps with LED DRLs, fender-mounted LED turn signals, 16-inch steel wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hydraulic power steering with tilt and telescopic adjustment, HVAC, power windows, central locking and all four captain seats. Among its safety features are dual airbags, rear parking sensors, cornering lamps, ABS with EBD and TPMS. Besides, mechanical differential locks in the front and rear are standard.

Mahindra Thar vs 2021 Force Gurkha: Specifications

The Mahindra Thar comes with a couple of engine options — 2.0-litre mStallion 150 Turbo-GDi petrol (150bhp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque) and 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel (130bhp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque). The two engines can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. A 4WD system is standard in the Thar. The 2021 Force Gurkha employs a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre diesel engine (91bhp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The engine is mated to a 5-speed MT. The 2021 Gurkha also gets a 4WD system as standard.

Talking about dimensions, the Mahindra Thar is 3,985mm in length, 1,855mm in width and 1,844mm in height. It has a 2,450mm long wheelbase. The front and rear tracks measure 1,520mm. The Thar has a ground clearance of 226mm. Its water wading depth is claimed to be 650mm. The 2021 Force Gurkha is 4,116 is long, 1,812mm wide and 2,075mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,400mm long. The front track and rear track measure 1,490mm and 1,480mm. respectively. The 2021 Gurkha’s water-wading capacity is claimed to be up to 700mm.