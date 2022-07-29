New Delhi: The Mahindra and Mahindra group is all set to open the bookings of its all-new SUV–Scorpio-N at the down payment Rs. 21,000 from Saturday, July 30. The automaker is scheduled to start the deliveries of the SUV ahead of the festive season, from September 26. Mahindra will start accepting the booking of the Scorpio-N at it digital platform and dealerships from 11 AM tomorrow.Also Read - Mahindra To Ride On Immersive Qualcomm Tech For New Scorpio-N

Mahindra has said that it will accept booking of the new SUV on a first come first serve basis and the delivery date of the vehicle will be depend upon the variants that are picked by the customers. Mahindra is also giving option to customers to modify their bookings by changing the variant or colour of the vehicle until midnight of August 15, 2022. Also Read - 'Big Daddy Of SUVs' Scorpio-N Launched: Price, Dimensions, Everything You Need To Know Here

Furthermore, the first 25,000 bookings will get benefits of Mahindra Scorpio-N’s introductory prices. Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N Suv Petrol MT in India at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio-N Interiors Officially Revealed: Gets Classy Leather-Padded Dashboard, High Class Commanding Seats

Price list of Scorpio-N SUV:

Z2 Diesel MT variant (Rs. 12.49 lakh)

Z4 Petrol MT variant (Rs. 13.49 lakh)

Z4 Diesel MT variant (Rs. 13.99 lakh)

Z6 Diesel MT variant (Rs. 14.99 lakh)

Z8 Petrol MT variant (Rs. 16.99 lakh)

Z8 Diesel MT variant (Rs. 17.49 lakh)

Z8 L Petrol MT variant (Rs. 18.99 lakh)

Z8 L Diesel MT variant (Rs. 19.49 lakh)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Features, Specifications

The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel variants and will sport a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It will offer a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and a 4×4 option, which Mahindra said aligns with its adventure capabilities. It is also expected to launch with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options and a four-wheel-drive system in both variants. Equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, the vehicle also sports dual-pod LED headlamps along with a huge panoramic sunroof. The hood of the vehicle has also been modified to provide it with an SUV look and is equipped with newly designed C-shaped LED fog lights.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N prices are expected to overlap the Scorpio Classic on the lower side and the XUV700 on the higher side. The SUV will come with two engine options, a 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. For more on the Scorpio N’s dimensions and features.