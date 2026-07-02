Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe gets new colour, All details inside

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe now gets a new Satin Desert Myst colour. No changes to the battery, range, features or performance. The new shade is exclusive to the Cineluxe edition.

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Mahindra has expanded the colour options for the XEV 9e Cineluxe with the introduction of a new Satin Desert Myst exterior finish. The latest shade joins the existing Satin Black and Satin White colour options available on the special edition. The new paint is paired with the edition’s signature Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette interior while the rest of the vehicle remains unchanged.

The Satin Desert Myst finish is available exclusively on the XEV 9e Cineluxe, which is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of Mahindra’s electric SUV.

Introduced Earlier This Year

The XEV 9e Cineluxe made its market debut on March 1, 2026, as a premium version of the XEV 9e. The company has introduced the new exterior finish as an additional choice for prospective customers.

Powertrain Remains Unchanged

Mechanically, there are no changes to the XEV 9e Cineluxe. The SUV continues to be powered by a 79 kWh battery pack and is offered exclusively in the Pack Three configuration.

According to Mahindra, the electric SUV delivers over 500 km of real-world driving range on a full charge. The battery also supports DC fast charging with charging specifications remaining unchanged from the standard model.

Features Continue Without Revisions

Apart from the new exterior shade, the feature list remains identical to the model launched earlier this year. The XEV 9e Cineluxe continues to offer a triple-screen dashboard setup, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, an augmented reality head-up display, a panoramic Infinity Roof, multi-colour ambient lighting, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, connected car technology and premium upholstery.

The cabin continues to feature the Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette interior theme which is exclusive to the Cineluxe edition.

No Mechanical or Variant Changes

The introduction of the Satin Desert Myst finish is limited to a cosmetic update. Mahindra has not made any revisions to the SUV’s battery, electric motor, performance figures, equipment list or variant lineup.