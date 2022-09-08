Mahindra XUV400 Electric: Mahindra is all set to reveal its first mass-market electric SUV, the XUV400, today on World EV day i.e. September 8. The company has partially revealed the car and there is quite a bit we know and expect so far. Ahead of its official unveil, the brand has released two teaser videos through its official Twitter handle, which confirmed several of its design features, as well as its new blue exterior colour option that will be available with the electric SUV. In fact, one can also see the front and side profile of the XUV400 electric SUV in the teaser video.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Confirms Mahindra XUV400 EV Launch Date; Shares Teaser Of 'All-Electric' SUV

MAHINDRA XUV400 ELECTRIC DESIGN, COLOUR

All-electric XUV400 is based on a tweaked version of XUV300 platform. As seen from spy images, the XUV400 is expected to be larger than the XUV300 — at over 4 metres in length. Also Read - Tata Motors Launches New SUV Teaser | Here's What Interested Buyers Can Expect

The headlamps and LED DRLs look similar to the ones used with XUV300. On the other hand, design of the body panels seems more in line with the theme used with Mahindra’s born-electric SUVs.

Some key highlights include Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo in bronze finish that’s placed right at the centre of the front grille.

The side profile is mostly identical to the XUV300 with similar glass house and character lines. The rear end gets a different design from the XUV300 with new license plate, wraparound tail-lamp cluster and tailgate.

MAHINDRA XUV400 ELECTRIC FEATURES & PERFORMANCE

Mahindra XUV400 will be equipped with the latest version of the company’s touchscreen infotainment system which will provide EV-specific data. Reportedly, it could also come loaded with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

The SUV, in all likelihood, will be powered by a single electric motor with a front-wheel-drive setup. The electric motor is expected to churn out power output of around 150 bhp with two battery pack options on offer.

MAHINDRA XUV400 ELECTRIC PRICE & RIVALS

The all-electric SUV is expected to attract a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) while directly locking horns with Tata Nexon which is the country’s numero-uno electric SUV at present.