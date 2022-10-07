Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport Launched: Mahindra has launched the new XUV300 TurboSport in India with prices ranging between Rs 10.35 lakh-12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is the maiden Mahindra SUV to be powered by the new 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi petrol engine which is capable of producing a peak max torque of 250 Nm. It claims to be the fastest petrol compact SUV in its segment which targets the likes of the Kia Sonet X Line and Hyundai Venue N Line. The new XUV300 TurboSport will be available for test drives, bookings and deliveries starting from October 10 across the country.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Confirms Mahindra XUV400 EV Launch Date; Shares Teaser Of 'All-Electric' SUV

MAHINDRA XUV300 TURBOSPORT COLOUR OPTIONS

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport comes in colour options – 3 new dual tone colors – Blazing Bronze with black roof top, Napoli Black with white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant. The car also gets new sporty design elements like red grille inserts, all-black ORVMs, all-black leatherette interiors, chrome-finish pedals and dual-tone exteriors.

MAHINDRA XUV300 TURBOSPORT MOST POWERFUL ENGINE IN ITS CLASS

The XUV300 TurboSport draws its power from a 130hp, 230Nm (250Nm with overboost function), 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit that comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

In comparison to the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MPFI engine, the new motor features a 250bar GDI (gasoline direct injection) fuel system that improves performance and fuel efficiency.

Mahindra claims a 0-60kph sprint time of 5 seconds with the XUV300 TurboSport.

The XUV300 also gets a mild-hybrid start-stop system to further improve fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions, and Mahindra claims that this new engine has a fuel economy of 18.2kpl.

This new engine produces 20hp and 30Nm more than the older 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, which makes the XUV300 the most powerful compact SUV in its class.

Both turbo-petrol engines will co-exist, along with the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

MAHINDRA XUV300 TURBOSPORT PRICES

MAHINDRA XUV300 TURBOSPORT PRICES