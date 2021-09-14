New Delhi: With Mahindra & Mahindra gearing up to launch the Mahindra XUV700 in India, the automaker is providing benefits to the tune of Rs 2,63,314 on the outgoing Mahindra XUV500 in September 2021. Also, there are impressive offers on the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Alturas G4.Also Read - Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs MG Gloster vs Mahindra Alturas G4 - Check Out Which Big SUV Won Sales Battle in August 2021

Mahindra XUV500 – Benefits Up To Rs 2,63,314

The Mahindra XUV500 is priced between Rs 14.23 lakh and Rs 20.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV uses a 2.2-litre mHawk155 diesel engine (155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque) that can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The customers can avail benefits up to Rs 2,63,314 on the Mahindra XUV500 till September 30, 2021. Also Read - Mahindra Thar To Kia Sonet: 10 Cars With Most Waiting Period

Mahindra Scorpio – Benefits Up To Rs 27,177

One of the most popular SUVs around, the Mahindra Scorpio is available in the price range of Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine (139PS of maximum power and 319Nm of peak torque) mated to a 6-speed MT. The Scorpio has benefits of as much as Rs 27,177 this month. Also Read - Top 5 Selling Compact SUVs In August 2021: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza At Top, Tata Nexon Beats Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 – Benefits Up To Rs 47,348

Among the largest-selling compact SUVs in India, the Mahindra XUV300 sits in the price bracket of Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It gets a couple of engine options — 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (110.1PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre diesel (116.6PS of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT choices. Mahindra & Mahindra is offering benefits up to Rs 47,348 on the XUV300 in September 2021.

Mahindra Bolero – Benefits Up To Rs 21,450

The Mahindra Bolero is undoubtedly the most important model in the automaker’s line-up. Its price hovers in the range of Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV employs a 1.5-litre mHAWK75 diesel engine (76PS of maximum power and 210Nm of peak torque) paired with a 5-speed MT. There are benefits up to Rs 21,450 on the Bolero this month.

Mahindra Alturas G4 – Benefits Up To Rs 86,667

Mahindra & Mahindra’s flagship model, the Alturas G4, is priced between Rs 28.77 lakh and Rs 31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Powering the SUV is a 2.2-litre diesel engine (181PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque) mated to a 7-speed AT torque converter. The customers can avail benefits up to Rs 86,667 on the Mahindra Alturas G4 in September 2021.