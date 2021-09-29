New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the new Mahindra XUV700, the replacement for the Mahindra XUV500, in India. The XUV700 will be available in MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants, which will have numerous sub-divisions based on the engine (2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel), transmission (6-speed MT and 6-speed AT), seating capacity (5-seater and 7-seater) and drive type (FWD and AWD) combinations. In August 2021, the automaker had revealed the prices of four 5-seater FWD trims of the XUV700 — MX petrol MT (Rs 11.99 lakh), MX diesel MT (Rs 12.49 lakh), AX3 petrol MT (Rs 13.99 lakh) and AX5 petrol MT (Rs 14.99 lakh). All the prices are ex-showroom. However, prices of the remaining trims of the XUV700 have leaked online before the automaker makes an official announcement.Also Read - Tata Motors Adds More Features To XT, XZ Variants Of Safari. Details Inside

According to a report by carandbike, which has sourced data from a leaked document, the following are the variant-wise Mahindra XUV700 5-seater prices (ex-showroom).

MX petrol MT – Rs 11.99 lakh

MX diesel MT – Rs 12.29 lakh

AX3 petrol MT – Rs 13.99 lakh

AX3 diesel MT – Rs 14.99 lakh

AX5 petrol MT – Rs 14.99 lakh

AX5 diesel MT – Rs 15.99 lakh

AX5 petrol AT – Rs 16.29 lakh

AX5 diesel AT – Rs 17.29 lakh

AX5 diesel AT AWD – Rs 18.79 lakh

AX5(O) petrol AT – Rs 16.99 lakh

AX5(O) petrol AT AWD – Rs 18.49 lakh

AX5(O) diesel AT – Rs 17.99 lakh

AX5(O) diesel AT AWD – Rs 19.49 lakh

Below are the variant-wise Mahindra XUV700 7-seater prices (ex-showroom).

MX petrol MT – Rs 12.69 lakh

MX diesel MT – Rs 13.19 lakh

AX5 petrol MT – Rs 15.69 lakh

AX5 petrol AT – Rs 16.99 lakh

AX5 petrol AT AWD – Rs 18.49 lakh

AX5 diesel MT – Rs 16.69 lakh

AX5 diesel AT – Rs 17.99 lakh

AX5(O) petrol AT – Rs 17.69 lakh

AX5(O) diesel AT – Rs 18.69 lakh

AX7 petrol AT – Rs 18.49 lakh

AX7 petrol AT AWD – Rs 19.99 lakh

AX7(O) petrol AT – Rs 19.19 lakh

AX7(O) petrol AT AWD – Rs 20.69 lakh

AX7 diesel AT – Rs 19.49 lakh

AX7(O) diesel AT – Rs 20.19 lakh

AX7(O) diesel AT AWD – Rs 21.69 lakh

The new Mahindra XUV700 has two engine options (2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel) and as many transmission choices (6-speed MT and 6-speed AT). The turbo petrol unit delivers 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel unit is available in two different tunes — 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with 6-speed and 450Nm of peak torque with 6-speed AT torque converter. Besides, select diesel options have four drive modes — Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

Following its launch in India, the Mahindra XUV700 will rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.