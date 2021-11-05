New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that the new Mahindra XUV700 has bagged more than 70,000 bookings in October 2021. Just for reference, the Mahindra XUV700 bookings had opened on October 7 with the SUV getting 25,000 orders in less than an hour. On October 8, it received another 25,000 orders in a couple of hours.Also Read - From Punch & XUV700 To Taigun, Kushaq, Safari & Alcazar, This Is How New Models Performed In October 2021

With the deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 petrol starting on October 30, the automaker delivered 700 units of the SUV before Diwali. The customers will start receiving the Mahindra XUV700 diesel from the last week of this month. Overall, Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to deliver 14,000 units of the Mahindra XUV700 by January 14, 2022.

The celebrations begin early as we deliver 700 vehicles right before diwali. Bookings cross 70000 in the debut month. When are you booking yours?https://t.co/j8JL1Zeahe#XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #DeliveringTheRush pic.twitter.com/c1fepaSD76 — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) November 3, 2021

The Mahindra XUV700 petrol employs a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion engine that delivers 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and has 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter options. The Mahindra XUV700 diesel uses a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk engine that belts out 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Talking about features, the Mahindra XUV700 is equipped with LED headlamps and tail lamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, electrically-deployed smart door handles, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, dual HD infotainment (10.25-inch) and instrument cluster (10.25-inch), 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, immersive 3D sound by Sony, electronic park brake, wireless charging, continuous digital video recording and ADAS.

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, you will have to pay the price that will prevail at the time of the delivery if you book it now. The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.