New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra today opened the bookings for the Mahindra XUV700. The prices of the new SUV recently announced by the automaker are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. After that, the prices are expected to increase. While the official date for the XUV700 deliveries will be made public on October 10, 2021, we know that the deliveries of the petrol variants will start first.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Gets 2 New Variants, Top-Spec Model Now Priced At Rs 22.89 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 vs Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar. The XUV700 price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh and now goes up to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The erstwhile top-spec variant had a price tag of Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the automaker added two more variants to the XUV700 line-up a few days back, with one of them priced at Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus vs Tata Safari: Price Comparison

If you compare the Mahindra XUV700 prices with those of rivals, you will notice that the new SUV is still cheaper than the Tata Safari, which is available in the price range of Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The MG Hector Plus sits in the price bracket of Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.30 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Prices Revealed, Bookings To Open On October 7. All Details Inside

Mahindra XUV700 Specifications

The Mahindra XUV700 has a couple of engine choices — 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol (200PS/380Nm) and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel (155PS/360Nm and 180PS/420Nm or 450Nm). The transmission options for the XUV700 range include a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants & Prices

The Mahindra XUV700 has four variants (MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7) with further subdivisions. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, India).

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol

MX MT 5-seater – Rs 11.99 lakh

AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 13.99 lakh

AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.99 lakh

AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.59 lakh

AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 17.59 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.19 lakh

AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater – Rs 20.99 lakh

2021 Mahindra XUV700 Diesel