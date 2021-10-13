Chennai: The Mahindra XUV700 has broken the national record at the 24 hours Speed Endurance Challenge held at MSPT (Mahindra SUV Proving Track), clocking well over 4,000km. The previous record was for 3,161km and it was set in 2016.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700: Top Highlights Of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus-Rival

In the 24 hours Speed Endurance Challenge, four Mahindra XUV700 SUVs participated. They all posted a mileage of more than 4,000km. Among the four, the XUV700 Diesel MT was the leader with 4384.73km. It was followed by the XUV700 Diesel AT with 4256.12km, the XUV700 Petrol MT with 4,232.01km and the XUV700 Petrol AT with 4,155.65km. Also Read - Booked Mahindra XUV700? Check Delivery Timeline Of Your New SUV Here

Besides, the Mahindra XUV700 broke 80 additional records at the event. The average speed for the SUVs was in the range of 170kmph to 180kmph. During the 24-hour drive, the vehicles made stopovers only for fuel refill and driver change. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Garners 25,000 Bookings In 57 Minutes, New Prices Applicable From Tomorrow

“The XUV700 was conceptualised, developed and built to a very high endurance standard and as expected it fared extremely well in this gruelling challenge. We are proud that the XUV700 has set new benchmarks for endurance and set new national records. It is interesting to note that this achievement came at our very own world-class MSPT,” Mahindra & Mahindra Global Product Development Chief Velusamy R said.

Located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, MSPT is one of the biggest proving tracks owned by an OEM in India. It was inaugurated on August 14, 2021.

The Mahindra XUV700 is is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants. The feature-loaded Mahindra XUV700 offers 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission choices.