New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 has clocked 25,000 bookings in merely 57 minutes. The booking window for the new SUV opened at 10 am today. The introductory price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) was applicable on the first 25,000 bookings only.

The Mahindra XUV700 bookings will reopen tomorrow, i.e. October 8, 2021, at 10 am with new prices. However, the new prices will be applicable on the next 25,000 bookings only. After that, prices at the time of delivery will prevail. Mahindra & Mahindra will make an official announcement regarding the commencement of XUV700 deliveries on October 10, 2021.

According to the automaker, the volume of 25,000 units of the XUV700 made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant. Besides, the XUV700 is the first four-wheeler in India to hit such a milestone.

For the next 25,000 bookings, the Mahindra XUV700 price starts at Rs 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

You can either have the XUV700 with a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol engine or a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel mill. The petrol engine produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel mill has two different tunes. In one, it makes 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and in the other, it churns out 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter.

The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.