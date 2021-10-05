New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra had recently announced the prices of all the variants of the 2021 XUV700. The automaker has now added two more variants — AX7 Luxury Diesel MT 7-seater and AX7 Luxury Diesel AT 7-seater AWD — to the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 line-up. The AX7 Luxury Diesel MT 7-seater is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the AX7 Luxury Diesel AT 7-seater AWD will set you back by Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India).Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus vs Tata Safari: Price Comparison
According to the automaker, the two new variants have been introduced following requests from customers. The Luxury pack, which is available with the AX7 variant only, will offer additional equipment like immersive 3D sound by Sony, electrically-deployed smart door handles, 360-degree surround view, blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording and wireless charging. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Prices Revealed, Bookings To Open On October 7. All Details Inside
You can either have the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 with a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol engine or a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel mill. The petrol mill puts out 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel unit has two different tunes. There is one that generates 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT. Another belts out 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 All Variants, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch. Details Inside
The customers can choose between 5-seater and 7-seater layouts. The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 has four major variants (MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7), which have further subdivisions. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, India).
2021 Mahindra XUV700 Petrol
- MX MT 5-seater – Rs 11.99 lakh
- AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 13.99 lakh
- AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh
- AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.99 lakh
- AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.59 lakh
- AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh
- AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 17.59 lakh
- AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.19 lakh
- AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater – Rs 20.99 lakh
2021 Mahindra XUV700 Diesel
- MX MT 5-seater – Rs 12.49 lakh
- AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.59 lakh
- AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.19 lakh
- AX3 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.19 lakh
- AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh
- AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 17.19 lakh
- AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 16.19 lakh
- AX5 AT 7-seater – Rs 17.79 lakh
- AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 18.19 lakh
- AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.79 lakh
- AX7 AT 7-seater AWD – Rs 21.09 lakh
- AX7 Luxury MT 7-seater – Rs 19.99 lakh (New)
- AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater – Rs 21.59 lakh
- AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater AWD – Rs 22.89 lakh (New)
The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 bookings will open on October 7, 2021. The above-mentioned prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. The automaker will make an official announcement regarding the commencing of deliveries of the 2021 XUV700 on October 10, 2021.