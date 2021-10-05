New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra had recently announced the prices of all the variants of the 2021 XUV700. The automaker has now added two more variants — AX7 Luxury Diesel MT 7-seater and AX7 Luxury Diesel AT 7-seater AWD — to the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 line-up. The AX7 Luxury Diesel MT 7-seater is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the AX7 Luxury Diesel AT 7-seater AWD will set you back by Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India).Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus vs Tata Safari: Price Comparison

According to the automaker, the two new variants have been introduced following requests from customers. The Luxury pack, which is available with the AX7 variant only, will offer additional equipment like immersive 3D sound by Sony, electrically-deployed smart door handles, 360-degree surround view, blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording and wireless charging. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Prices Revealed, Bookings To Open On October 7. All Details Inside

You can either have the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 with a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol engine or a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel mill. The petrol mill puts out 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel unit has two different tunes. There is one that generates 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT. Another belts out 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 All Variants, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch. Details Inside

The customers can choose between 5-seater and 7-seater layouts. The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 has four major variants (MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7), which have further subdivisions. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, India).

2021 Mahindra XUV700 Petrol

MX MT 5-seater – Rs 11.99 lakh

AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 13.99 lakh

AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.99 lakh

AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.59 lakh

AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 17.59 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.19 lakh

AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater – Rs 20.99 lakh

2021 Mahindra XUV700 Diesel

MX MT 5-seater – Rs 12.49 lakh

AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.59 lakh

AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.19 lakh

AX3 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.19 lakh

AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 17.19 lakh

AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 16.19 lakh

AX5 AT 7-seater – Rs 17.79 lakh

AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 18.19 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.79 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater AWD – Rs 21.09 lakh

AX7 Luxury MT 7-seater – Rs 19.99 lakh (New)

AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater – Rs 21.59 lakh

AX7 Luxury AT 7-seater AWD – Rs 22.89 lakh (New)

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 bookings will open on October 7, 2021. The above-mentioned prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only. The automaker will make an official announcement regarding the commencing of deliveries of the 2021 XUV700 on October 10, 2021.