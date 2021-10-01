New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed the complete variant line-up of the XUV700. The automaker has disclosed the variant-wise Mahindra XUV700 prices as well. Starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the price of the XUV700 goes up to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While the Mahindra XUV700 official bookings will open on October 7, 2021, the prices that have been announced will be applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 All Variants, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch. Details Inside

Mahindra XUV700 Engine & Transmission

The Mahindra XUV700 has a couple of engine choices. There is a 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol mill that delivers 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque. You can pair it either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. You also get a 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel motor, though in two different tunes. It produces 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. There are four drive modes — Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom — in select diesel options. Also Read - Tata Motors Adds More Features To XT, XZ Variants Of Safari. Details Inside

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in four variants — MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. You can have the vehicle in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. Also Read - Top Upcoming SUVs: Volkswagen Taigun, Force Gurkha, MG Astor, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 Prices

Following are the variant-wise Mahindra XUV700 prices (ex-showroom, India).

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol

MX MT 5-seater – Rs 11.99 lakh

AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 13.99 lakh

AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.99 lakh

AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.59 lakh

AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 17.59 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.19 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater (with luxury pack) – Rs 20.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel

MX MT 5-seater – Rs 12.49 lakh

AX3 MT 5-seater – Rs 14.59 lakh

AX3 AT 5-seater – Rs 16.19 lakh

AX3 MT 7-seater – Rs 15.19 lakh

AX5 MT 5-seater – Rs 15.59 lakh

AX5 AT 5-seater – Rs 17.19 lakh

AX5 MT 7-seater – Rs 16.19 lakh

AX5 AT 7-seater – Rs 17.79 lakh

AX7 MT 7-seater – Rs 18.19 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater – Rs 19.79 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater AWD – Rs 21.09 lakh

AX7 AT 7-seater (with luxury pack) – Rs 21.59 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries

Mahindra & Mahindra will announce the starting date for the XUV700 deliveries by October 10, 2021. The deliveries of the petrol variants will commence first, followed by that of the diesel variants.

Mahindra XUV700 Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.