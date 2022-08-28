New Delhi: Mahindra on Sunday announced that Mahindra XUV700 will get Apple CarPlay on September 5. To get the Apple CarPlay features activated on their car, Mahindra XUV700 owners can visit their nearest Mahindra dealership. The SUV was launched in August 2021. As per the automaker, the Apple CarPlay version offered on Mahindra XUV700 is different from the existing SUVs.Also Read - Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event | Here Are Top Gadgets To Look Out For

Apple CarPlay comes with a slew of features like better Siri support, navigation rendering and more.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion with four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with the ability to produce 197 horsepower and 380nm torque. Another is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is said to deliver up to 182 horsepower and up to 420nm torque.