New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 is the talk of the town at present. It looks impressive, has a commanding road presence, is feature-loaded and boasts formidable technical specifications. All these attributes are essential for an SUV that goes up against the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Let us discuss the major highlights of the Mahindra XUV700 in detail.

Mahindra XUV700 Price

The Mahindra XUV700 was initially introduced in the price bracket of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Its price has now gone up and currently the XUV700 sits between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Mahindra XUV700 Bookings & Deliveries

The Mahindra XUV700 received 50,000 bookings in less than three hours over two days (25,000 in 57 minutes on October 7 and another 25,000 in 2 hours on October 8). The price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) was applicable on the 25,000 bookings that were made on October 7. For the 25,000 bookings that were done on October 8, the price range of Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) was applicable. For all other bookings, the prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

The deliveries of the XUV700 petrol will start in the last week of October 2021. The XUV700 diesel deliveries will commence in the last week of the November 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

The Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in four variants — MX Series, AdrenoX Series | AX3, AdrenoX Series | AX5, and AdrenoX Series | AX7.

Mahindra XUV700 Features

Below are the variant-wise Mahindra XUV700 features.

XUV700 MX Series

17-inch steel wheels

LED tail lamps

Smart door handles

Power-adjust ORVMs with turn indicators

Steering-mounted switches

7-inch instrument cluster

8-inch infotainment system

Android Auto

Day and night IRVM

XUV700 AdrenoX Series | AX3

Offered over MX

17-inch steel wheels with covers

LED DRLs and front fog lamps

Dual HD infotainment (10.25-inch) and instrument cluster (10.25-inch)

Amazon Alexa built-in

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

AdrenoX Connect with 60+ connected features

Six speakers and sound staging

XUV700 AdrenoX Series | AX5

Offered over AX3

LED clear-view headlamps

Cornering lamps

Sequential turn indicators

17-inch diamond-cut alloys

Skyroof

Curtain airbags

XUV700 AdrenoX Series | AX7

Offered over AX5

18-inch diamond-cut alloys

Leatherette seat

Leather steering and gear lever

6-Way powered driver seat with memory function

Side airbags

Dual-zone climate control

Smart clean zone

ADAS (advanced driver assistance system)

Driver drowsiness alert

The Luxury pack, which is offered with AX7 variant, gets additional features like electrically-deployed smart door handles, passive keyless entry, 360-degree surround view, immersive 3D sound by Sony, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, wireless charging and continuous digital video recording.

Mahindra XUV700 Specifications

The Mahindra XUV700 has two engine choices — 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel. The petrol mill produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel motor is offered in two different tunes. It generates 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. Select diesel options have four drive modes — Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

The Mahindra XUV700 measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width and 1,755mm in height with roof rails. It has a 2,750mm long wheelbase. The SUV has disc brakes at the front and rear.