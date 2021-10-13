New Delhi: The Mahindra XUV700 is the talk of the town at present. It looks impressive, has a commanding road presence, is feature-loaded and boasts formidable technical specifications. All these attributes are essential for an SUV that goes up against the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. Let us discuss the major highlights of the Mahindra XUV700 in detail.Also Read - Booked Mahindra XUV700? Check Delivery Timeline Of Your New SUV Here
Mahindra XUV700 Price
The Mahindra XUV700 was initially introduced in the price bracket of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Its price has now gone up and currently the XUV700 sits between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Garners 25,000 Bookings In 57 Minutes, New Prices Applicable From Tomorrow
Mahindra XUV700 Bookings & Deliveries
The Mahindra XUV700 received 50,000 bookings in less than three hours over two days (25,000 in 57 minutes on October 7 and another 25,000 in 2 hours on October 8). The price range of Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) was applicable on the 25,000 bookings that were made on October 7. For the 25,000 bookings that were done on October 8, the price range of Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) was applicable. For all other bookings, the prices at the time of delivery will prevail. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Open Now, SUV Cheaper Than Tata Safari Even After New Variant Addition
The deliveries of the XUV700 petrol will start in the last week of October 2021. The XUV700 diesel deliveries will commence in the last week of the November 2021.
Mahindra XUV700 Variants
The Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in four variants — MX Series, AdrenoX Series | AX3, AdrenoX Series | AX5, and AdrenoX Series | AX7.
Mahindra XUV700 Features
Below are the variant-wise Mahindra XUV700 features.
XUV700 MX Series
- 17-inch steel wheels
- LED tail lamps
- Smart door handles
- Power-adjust ORVMs with turn indicators
- Steering-mounted switches
- 7-inch instrument cluster
- 8-inch infotainment system
- Android Auto
- Day and night IRVM
XUV700 AdrenoX Series | AX3
- Offered over MX
- 17-inch steel wheels with covers
- LED DRLs and front fog lamps
- Dual HD infotainment (10.25-inch) and instrument cluster (10.25-inch)
- Amazon Alexa built-in
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- AdrenoX Connect with 60+ connected features
- Six speakers and sound staging
XUV700 AdrenoX Series | AX5
- Offered over AX3
- LED clear-view headlamps
- Cornering lamps
- Sequential turn indicators
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloys
- Skyroof
- Curtain airbags
XUV700 AdrenoX Series | AX7
- Offered over AX5
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloys
- Leatherette seat
- Leather steering and gear lever
- 6-Way powered driver seat with memory function
- Side airbags
- Dual-zone climate control
- Smart clean zone
- ADAS (advanced driver assistance system)
- Driver drowsiness alert
The Luxury pack, which is offered with AX7 variant, gets additional features like electrically-deployed smart door handles, passive keyless entry, 360-degree surround view, immersive 3D sound by Sony, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, wireless charging and continuous digital video recording.
Mahindra XUV700 Specifications
The Mahindra XUV700 has two engine choices — 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel. The petrol mill produces 200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque, and can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT torque converter. The diesel motor is offered in two different tunes. It generates 155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed MT and 450Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed AT torque converter. Select diesel options have four drive modes — Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.
The Mahindra XUV700 measures 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width and 1,755mm in height with roof rails. It has a 2,750mm long wheelbase. The SUV has disc brakes at the front and rear.