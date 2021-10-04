New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the prices of all the variants of the XUV700. There are as many as 21 trims in the XUV700 depending on engine, transmission, seating capacity, drive type and luxury pack combinations. Now we know that the Mahindra XUV700 is set to lock horns with the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Let us check out how the new SUV fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 Prices Revealed, Bookings To Open On October 7. All Details Inside

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The XUV700 has a couple of engine choices — 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion petrol (200PS of maximum power and 380Nm of peak torque) and 2.2-litre CRDi mHawk diesel (155PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque, and 180PS of maximum power and 420Nm/450Nm of peak torque). The diesel mill is available in two different tunes. The transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also Read - Mahindra XUV700 All Variants, Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch. Details Inside

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.30 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Like the XUV700, the Alcazar also has two engine options — 2.0-litre MPi petrol (159PS of maximum power and 191Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The Alcazar’s transmission choices are similar to that of the XUV700 with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT torque converter. Also Read - Tata Motors Adds More Features To XT, XZ Variants Of Safari. Details Inside

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is offered in the price bracket of Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Among the four SUVs, the Hector Plus has the most engine options at three. It gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (143PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid unit (143PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque) and a 2.0-litre diesel unit (170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque). The transmission choices include a 6-speed MT, a DCT automatic and a CVT automatic.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari sits in the price range of Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Safari comes with a single engine only. It employs a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel unit (170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque). Among the transmission options are a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT torque converter.

Price Comparison