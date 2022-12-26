Maruti Baleno Premium Hatchback To Get Great Features Like Wireless Apple Car Play, Android Auto, And Lot More

Now the car's 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus system will get wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto support.

Maruti Suzuki has updated the features of its premium hatchback car Baleno. Now the car’s 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus system will get wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto support. The company has informed about the updated features through Over The Air (OTA). Maruti launched the Baleno facelift in February this year with new looks and features. Since then, this car has remained in the top-10 in India in terms of sales. Baleno was at the number one position in November with sales of around 21,000 units.

TURN-BY-TURN NAVIGATION ON THE INSTRUMENT CLUSTER AND HUD

After the software update, Baleno will now get auto connectivity. This will enable turn-by-turn navigation on the hands-up display (HUD) and the multi-information display in the instrument cluster. Customers can get the new features updated by visiting the dealership. Currently, this feature is available only in the Zeta and Alpha variants. Maruti had reserved these features for future use at the time of the launch of the car, which have now been unlocked.

MARUTI UPDATING ITS PORTFOLIO

Maruti is constantly updating its portfolio. The company has recently updated Brezza, Ertiga, Wagon R, and Dzire. According to media reports, the company will soon introduce this feature in the SUV XL6 as well.

SPECIFICATIONS OF BALENO

The wheelbase of the new Baleno is 2520mm and the width is 1745mm, which is the same as the old model. However, the new Baleno measures 3990mm in length, which is 5mm shorter than the outgoing model. At the same time, the height is 1500mm, which is 10mm less than the old model.

MARUTI BALENO: PRICE AND RIVALS

The starting ex-showroom price of the Baleno facelift is Rs. 6.49 lakhs which goes up to Rs. 9.71 lakhs in the top-end variant. The direct competition of this car is Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.

MARUTI BALENO: ENGINE AND GEAR BOX

The Baleno facelift is powered by the 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 4-cylinder petrol engine that comes with start-stop technology to reduce fuel consumption. This engine generates 88 Bhp power and 113 Ns peak torque. It has a 5-speed manual gearbox and AMT (AGS).

BALENO FEATURES

Baleno is the car of this segment in which the first 360-degree camera has been given. Apart from this, key features of Baleno include Heads-up Display, Suzuki Connect, Cruise Control, Rear AC Vents, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Anti Pinch Windows, among others. On the other hand, talking about safety features, it has been given 6 airbags and features like ABS, EBD, and Hill Hold Assist.