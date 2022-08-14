Best Car Deals in August 2022: If you are looking forward to buying cars at cheaper price, it is the right time for you as most of the automakers are offering massive discounts on their cars in August 2022. Maruti Suzuki is offering good discounts on its car sold through Arena dealerships this month. The car buyers must note that these offers and discounts are applicable till the end of this month only. The cars that can be bought at discounted prices include the new Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Eeco and Alto.Also Read - Heavy Discounts On Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra Cars During June | Details Inside

Interestingly, these discounts are given to customers under its corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes. More significantly, Maruti Suzuki Brezza sub-compact SUV was launched under the scheme and the new Ertiga is out of this list too. Check the list of discounted prices on Maruti cars here: Also Read - Maruti Swift 2018 - New vs Old Comparison; Design, Features, Images & Specifications

Maruti Alto: The automaker is offering discount of Rs. 22,000 on Alto 800. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 8,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Also Read - New Maruti Swift 2018 Receives Over 60,000 Bookings since India Launch

Maruti S-Presso: The company is offering an overall discount of Rs. 54,000 on Maruti S-Presso. The cash discount is Rs. 35,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Eeco: For Maruti Eeco, the automaker is offering an overall discount of Rs. 22,000. The cash discount for this vehicle is Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000.

Maruti Celerio: For Maruti Celerio, the company is offering an overall discount of Rs. 54,000. The cash discount is Rs. 35,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti WagonR: For Maruti WagonR, the Maruti company is offering an overall discount of Rs. 30,000. The cash discount is Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Swift: Maruti for this car model is offering an overall discount of Rs. 40,000 on its premium hatchback. The cash discount is Rs. 20,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.