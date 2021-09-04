Maruti Suzuki India has announced a recall of more than 1.81 lakh units of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki XL6, to inspect a possible defect related to their MGU (motor generator unit).Also Read - Maruti Recalls Over 1.81 Lakh Cars From Models Ranging Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6. Details Here

Should You Be Worried?

The recall pertains only to petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki XL6. In case you have a diesel variant, you need not worry. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Fined Rs 200 Crore Over Dealer Discount Diktat, Details Here

Also, the recall is only for those units of these five models that were manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020. Also Read - Jagdish Khattar, Auto Industry Veteran Who Scaled New Heights For Maruti Suzuki, Dies

Where To Find The Manufacturing Date Of Your Car?

It’s easy! The manufacturing date of the car is mentioned in the vehicle RC (registration certificate).

How To Check If Your Vehicle Needs Attention?

To check if your vehicle needs attention, you can visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on Maruti Suzuki India’s websites and provide the vehicle’s chassis number. If you own Ertiga or Vitara Brezza, you can check on www.marutisuzuki.com. The Ciaz, S-Cross or XL6 owners can visit www.nexaexperience.com.

While the chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate, it is also given in the vehicle RC.

Free Replacement Of Defected Part

In case you own a petrol variant of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross or XL6, manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020, the defected MGU of your vehicle will be replaced free of cost after inspection. Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops will contact the affected vehicle owners.

When Will The Defected Part Be Replaced?

Maruti Suzuki India will start replacing the defected MGU of the five models from the first week of November 2021. In the meantime, the automaker has some words of advice for the affected vehicle owners.