New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India registered a steep fall in sales in September 2021 as its production activities were adversely affected due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. The automaker sells models like the Alto, S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross. The sales of all models but Ertiga and XL6 declined during the month.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

11,308 units (Sep 2021) – 9,982 units (Sep 2020) – 6,251 units (Aug 2021)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga witnessed a year-over-year rise of 13.28 per cent in sales to 11,308 units in September 2021 from 9,982 units in September 2020. The MPV even recorded a month-over-month growth of 80.90 per cent in September 2021 sales from 6,251 units in August 2021.

The automaker sells the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga through its Arena dealerships. The MPV is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ertiga employs a K15B 1.5-litre smart hybrid petrol engine that produces 105PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had either with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT torque converter. There is also a factory-fitted CNG option. In the CNG mode, the power and torque numbers of the 1.5-litre motor drop down to 92PS and 122Nm. The Ertiga CNG gets a 5-speed MT only.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

3,748 units (Sep 2021) – 2,087 units (Sep 2020) – 2,658 units (August 2021)

The sales of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 rose 79.59 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 3,748 units in September 2021 from 2,087 units in September 2020. During the month, even the month-over-month sales jumped 41.01 per cent from 2,658 units in August 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is available at the Nexa dealerships of Maruti Suzuki India. The premium MPV is offered in the price bracket of Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets the same engine and transmission options as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, the XL6 does not have a factory-fitted CNG option.

Apart from these two, vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross saw their sales going down on both year-over-year and month-over-month basis in September 2021.