Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG Launched With 25.51 Km/Kg Mileage; Check Price, Features, Variants

Maruti Suzuki has launched country’s first-ever sub-compact SUV with a factory-fitted CNG kit, Breeza S-CNG. The model has been launched with a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh and will go up to Rs 12.05 lakh. The Brezza CNG is the 14th CNG model in the Maruti Suzuki’s entire lineup. The SUV will be offered in three variants – LXI, VXI, and ZXI. Maruti Suzuki India says that the Brezza S-CNG can return an agency-certified fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg. Overall, the design of the SUV remain largely unchanged with no evident ‘CNG’ badges on the exterior.

Commenting on the launch of the new Brezza CNG Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV.

Brezza S-CNG Variant Wise Price List The new Brezza CNG has been launched in three different variants – LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with a dual-tone colour option.

LXi S-CNG: 9 14 000

VXi S-CNG: 10 49 500

ZXi S-CNG: 11 89 500

ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone: 12 05 50 The prices mentioned above are all ex-showroom, Delhi.

Brezza S-CNG Features The Brezza S-CNG will come equipped with the same features such as the ICE powered model. The list of the features include Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start and more. Maruti Suzuki will also offer the Brezza with customized CNG-specific features such as Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch. Furthermore the car will come equipped with aesthetic cover which will provide overall ease of use.

Brezza S-CNG Exterior

The CNG version of the Brezza looks identical to the standard car. It features LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, dual-tone alloy wheels and slim wraparound tail lights with ‘Brezza’ lettering in the centre. Brezza S-CNG Powertrain The Brezza CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that is also offered in the Ertiga and XL6. It develops 102 BHP and 135 Nm when running on petrol and 87 BHP and 121.5 Nm in CNG mode. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg.

