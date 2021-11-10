New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 in the country today. This is the new-generation Celerio. The automaker has not launched a completely new car in the Indian market for a very long time now. The last time that we saw a completely new car (and not any mid-life update) from Maruti Suzuki India was in September 2019 when the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched. In this context, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launch becomes very important for the company. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 has been completely revamped. The exteriors and interiors are brand new. The car is based on a new platform. There is an all-new and more powerful petrol engine. And above all, Maruti Suzuki India is claiming the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country! Aren’t we obsessed with mileage figures in India? In a couple of hours from now, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 price will be declared. We will be bringing all the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launch live updates for you. Stay with us.Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage Will Surprise You. Details Inside