New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will launch the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 in the country today. This is the new-generation Celerio. The automaker has not launched a completely new car in the Indian market for a very long time now. The last time that we saw a completely new car (and not any mid-life update) from Maruti Suzuki India was in September 2019 when the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched. In this context, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launch becomes very important for the company. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 has been completely revamped. The exteriors and interiors are brand new. The car is based on a new platform. There is an all-new and more powerful petrol engine. And above all, Maruti Suzuki India is claiming the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country! Aren’t we obsessed with mileage figures in India? In a couple of hours from now, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 price will be declared. We will be bringing all the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launch live updates for you. Stay with us.Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage Will Surprise You. Details Inside

Live Updates

  • 12:54 PM IST

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 gets the next-gen 1.0-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine that develops 67PS of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The new model is based on the fifth-gen Heartect platform. It gets an enormous 313-litre boot.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer CV Raman talks about the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 mileage is, and hold your breath, 26.68kmpl. Wow! Absolutely amazing.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    According to Srivastava, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 has a 3D organic sculpted design. It gets 12 safety features. The car is bigger than before. It is more comfortable as well.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India Marketing and Sales Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava says that the Celerio has sold over 5.9 lakh units since its launch in the country.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Ayukawa says that with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021, Maruti Suzuki India has tried to deliver a complete package.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa says that the Indian government has strengthened the road infrastructure across the country helping the automotive industry. India is the fifth automotive market globally and Maruti Suzuki India contributes nearly half. Nearly 46 per cent of the market is hatchback. The all-new Celerio will appeal to the new-age hatchback customers. It gets a progressive design with signature elements. It is high on style complementing the customers today. The new Celerio debuts the next-gen K10C engine. The car is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    And here we go! The Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 launch event has started.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is totally different from the outgoing Celerio. It gets newly-designed grille, headlamps, taillamps, bumpers and alloy wheels. The cabin is equipped with features like Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, height-adjustable driver seat, four speakers and push start/stop button, among others.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be reportedly available in six paint options — Speedy Blue, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, Solid Fire Red, and Arctic White.