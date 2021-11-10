New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has launched the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 in the country. The new-generation hatchback is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Celerio has been completely revamped. The exteriors and interiors are brand new. The car is based on a new platform. There is an all-new and more powerful petrol engine. And above all, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country! Aren’t we obsessed with mileage figures in India?Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 4.99 Lakh

