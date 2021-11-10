New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has launched the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 in the country. The new-generation hatchback is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Celerio has been completely revamped. The exteriors and interiors are brand new. The car is based on a new platform. There is an all-new and more powerful petrol engine. And above all, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country! Aren’t we obsessed with mileage figures in India?Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Launched In India, Price Starts At Rs 4.99 Lakh

  • 1:48 PM IST
    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is available in four variants — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. Below are the variant-wise Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 prices (ex-showroom).

    LXI MT – Rs 4.99 lakh
    VXI MT – Rs 5.63 lakh
    VXI AMT – Rs 6.13 lakh
    ZXI MT – Rs 5.94 lakh
    ZXI AMT – Rs 6.44 lakh
    ZXI+ MT – Rs 6.44 lakh
    ZXI+ AMT – Rs 6.94 lakh
  • 1:12 PM IST

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 price starts at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • 1:09 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa and Maruti Suzuki India Marketing and Sales Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava with the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    And this is the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 gets the next-gen 1.0-litre K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine that develops 67PS of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The new model is based on the fifth-gen Heartect platform. It gets an enormous 313-litre boot.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer CV Raman talks about the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 mileage is, and hold your breath, 26.68kmpl. Wow! Absolutely amazing.

  • 12:41 PM IST

    According to Srivastava, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 has a 3D organic sculpted design. It gets 12 safety features. The car is bigger than before. It is more comfortable as well.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India Marketing and Sales Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava says that the Celerio has sold over 5.9 lakh units since its launch in the country.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Ayukawa says that with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021, Maruti Suzuki India has tried to deliver a complete package.