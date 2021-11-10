New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India today launched the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 in the country at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is bigger than before. It gets a completely new 3D organic sculpted design and many more premium features inside the cabin. Also, there are more than 12 safety features now.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Launch Live Updates: Mileage Ka Badshah Is Coming

Under the hood of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is the next-gen 1.0-litre K10C Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine that produces 67PS of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 mileage is claimed to be 26.68kmpl. The hatchback boasts a boot capacity of 313 litres.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 is available in four variants — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. Below are the variant-wise Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 prices (ex-showroom).