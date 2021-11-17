New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India had launched the second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the country on November 10, 2021. The automaker is now gearing up to introduce the CNG variant of the hatchback in the market. Even the first-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio had a CNG option and it was quite popular among the buyers.Also Read - 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All Accessory Packs Explained

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio employs the next-gen 1.0-litre 3-cylinder K10C Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine that churns out 68PS of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. For the MT variants, the claimed mileage is from 24.97kmpl to 25.23kmpl, while for the AMT variants, it is from 26.00kmpl to 26.68kmpl. Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage Will Surprise You. Details Inside

“There are no challenges as such to integrate CNG in the new engine with two injectors per cylinder. It will be seamlessly integrated and the new Celerio CNG will be introduced in the next few weeks,” Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technology Officer CV Raman told Autocar Professional. Also Read - Planning To Buy New Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021? Read This First

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts features like a new radiant signature front grille, sweeping front headlamps, droplet-styled tail lamps, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and 15-inch Urbane Black alloy wheels. Its cabin is loaded with bells and whistles like a new 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel with audio controls, height-adjustable driver seat, engine push start with smart key, pollen type AC filter, tilt steering, 60:40 split rear seats. The AMT variants have a new gear shift lever with a light ergonomic grip.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variants and priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the hatchback.