New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will launch the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the country on November 10, 2021. The date has been confirmed by the automaker. The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be sold through the automaker’s Arena showrooms alongside popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Variants, Colour Options Leaked

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price

We are expecting the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio price in India to be between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Celerio Bookings Open For Rs 11,000, Claimed To be India's Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rivals

Among the rivals of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be the Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago. Also Read - Top Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh With Best Mileage. Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Features

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on the automaker’s Heartect platform, which also underpins the third-generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR, among other cars. The headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps of the new hatchback are halogen-based. It is reportedly loaded with features like electrically-adjustable ORVMs, new alloy wheels, Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel and push start/stop button.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Specifications

We are expecting the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be bigger in dimensions than the outgoing model. It employs a new K-Series Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine, which is expected to be more powerful than the outgoing model’s 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine (68hp of max power and 90Nm of peak torque). The transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Mileage

Talking about the Maruti Suzuki Celerio mileage, the new hatchback is claimed to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. That the new engine has idle start-stop technology helps big time in achieving a better mileage.