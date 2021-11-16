New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India recently launched the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the country. In terms of design, the hatchback looks completely different from the model it has replaced. It is equipped with far more features. There is a longer list of safety equipment now. Even the engine is new and more efficient. The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio takes on the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro. Here is how much each model will set you back by.Also Read - Mega Cash Discount, Exchange Bonus, Other Benefits On Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Santro In November 2021

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It employs the next-gen 1.0-litre K10C Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine that develops 68PS of maximum power and 89Nm of peak torque. The engine gets segment-first idle start-stop technology and can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Tata Tiago sits in the price bracket of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It employs the 1.2-litre Revotron naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Hyundai Santro is available in the price range of Rs 4.77 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with the 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI petrol engine that generates 69PS of maximum power and 99Nm of peak torque. While a 5-speed MT is standard, there is an option for a 5-speed AMT as well.