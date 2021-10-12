New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, all the major carmakers are furnishing hefty offers to augment their sales. In case you are planning to bring home a Maruti Suzuki car, there is a piece of good news for you. The country’s largest carmaker is providing major discounts and festive offers on popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, in October 2021.Also Read - Top 10 Cars In September 2021: Alto Leads, Seltos Beats Creta, Nexon Ahead Of Venue

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is available in Std, Lxi, Vxi and Vxi+ variants. The Alto Std variant has total offers up to Rs 38,000 in October 2021. The customers can avail discounts and other benefits up to Rs 43,000 on the remaining variants. Also, the Alto CNG has total offers up to Rs 18,000. Also Read - Tata Punch Variant Details, Colour Options Leaked Ahead Of Official Unveil on October 4

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Celerio X

There is no offer on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X this month. Also Read - Tata Punch Price Expectation: This Micro-SUV Has Eyes Firmly Set On Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has discounts and other benefits up to Rs 48,000 in October 2021. The CNG variant of the hatchback has total offers up to Rs 18,000 this month.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The customers can save up to Rs 17,500 while buying the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in October 2021. On the CNG model, they can avail offers up to Rs 12,500.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

One of the largest-selling cars in India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, has discounts and other offers up to Rs 24,500 in October 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which leads the compact sedan segment, has discounts and other offers up to Rs 19,500 in October 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The buyers can avail discounts and other offers to the tune of Rs 17,500 on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza this month.