New Delhi: Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday issued a statement saying its next-gen multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has crossed 5.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch in November 2018. According to the automaker, this is a big achievement. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Govt Employees, Benefits Up to Rs 11,000

Equipped with smart hybrid and automatic transmission technology, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5L K-series petrol engine. This multi-purpose vehicle also has a factory-fitted S-CNG option. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India Resumes Operations at Gurugram Plant Amid Lockdown

“The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India Resumes Operations at Manesar Plant on Single-shift Basis

Launched for the first time in India in April 2012, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga became the highest selling MPV with 20 per cent repeat customers.

“While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment,” Srivastava added in the statement.

Since April 2012, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was replaced by the second generation model in November 2018. The carmaker has sold over 50,000 Ertiga MPVs since December 2019.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has many special features such as 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 103 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm and a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel that makes 94 BHP @ 4,000 rpm and 225 Nm @ 1,500-2,500 rpm. Maruti also offers a factory-fitted CNG option, making it the only such MPV in India.

The elaborate space provided inside the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a favourite among customers because of its 3rd row-recliners, flexible and supremely comfortable seating and a large luggage compartment.