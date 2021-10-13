New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India is not only providing some great festive offers and discounts on models sold through its Arena dealerships but there are major benefits on Nexa models as well. The automaker retails vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross via its Nexa dealerships.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Discounts, Festive Offers On Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza. Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The customers can avail total benefits up to Rs 17,500 on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in October 2021. The peppy hatchback is priced between Rs 5.10 lakh and Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will soon have a rival in the form of the Tata Punch. Also Read - Maruti September 2021 Sales: Popular Models Suffer Major Decline, Only These Two Vehicles Witness Growth

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has festive offers and discounts up to Rs 27,500 this month. The premium hatchback sits in the price range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. Also Read - Upcoming Skoda Mid-Size Sedan For India Named Slavia, Will Rival Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has total offers up to Rs 30,000 in October 2021. Its price starts at Rs 8.72 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The mid-size sedan locks horns with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

There are no offers on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 this month. The premium MPV is available in the price range of Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Mahindra Marazzo and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has festive offers and discounts up to Rs 45,000 in October 2021. The S-Cross is priced between Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Among the challengers of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross are the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.