Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch LIVE: In line with customers' demand for SUVs, Maruti Suzuki India is all set to launch the much waited Grand Vitara to the Indian market shortly. The new vehicle will be competing with Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and the MG Astor. India.com will be bringing LIVE updates on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch. Stay tuned.