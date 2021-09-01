New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has reported a decline of 8.28 per cent in domestic sales to 1,05,775 units in August 2021. The domestic sales of the automobile manufacturer stood at 1,15,325 units in the year-ago month. Among the popular vehicles sold by Maruti Suzuki India in the domestic market are the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Eeco, Dzire, Baleno, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross.Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Vitara Brezza With BS6 Petrol Engine

The mini sub-segment, which includes the Alto and the S-Presso, witnessed sales of 20,461 units in August 2021. In the compact sub-segment, which has models like the WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Tour S, Ignis and Baleno, 45,577 units were sold, while the mid-size sub-segment, which only has the Ciaz, recorded sales of 2,146 units, during the month.

In August 2021, sales of 24,337 units were reported in the utility vehicles sub-segment, which includes the likes of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Gypsy, XL6 and S-Cross. The vans sub-segment (Eeco) and the light commercial vehicle category (Super Carry) posted sales of 10,666 units and 2,588 units, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India’s sales to other OEMs increased by 212.18 per cent to 4,305 units in August 2021 from 1,379 units in the same month last year. Its exports climbed by 160.34 per cent to 20,619 units in August 2021 from 7,920 units in the year-ago month.

The overall sales (domestic + other OEMs + exports) of Maruti Suzuki India rose by 4.87 per cent to 1,30,699 units in August 2021 from 1,24,624 units in August 2020.

The automobile manufacturer claimed that its sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to shortage of electronic components. In August 2020, the Covid-19-related disruptions had adversely impacted the sales volume.