It’s OFFICIAL! Maruti’s New MPV Inspired By Innova Hycross To Be Called ‘Invicto’; Check Details Here

The upcoming MPV is expected to feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, today officially announced that its upcoming premium MPV will be named ‘Invicto’. Until recently, it was believed that this new MPV would be named the Maruti Suzuki Engage. This new MPV, as reported by various news reports earlier, will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be manufactured and supplied by Toyota.

Spy pictures of the Maruti Invicto have already surfaced online, giving us a look at the Innova Hycross’ sibling ahead of its launch next month. The Maruti Invicto gets brand-specific styling tweaks that include a new front bumper and grille, new headlamps and tail-lamp inserts, and a unique alloy wheel design. On the inside, expect minor tweaks to the upholstery and features list.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and gearbox

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share powertrain options with the Innova Hycross. It will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. The other powertrain will be a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor that will be mated to an e-CVT.

The Invicto is expected to have the same seven- and eight-seater configuration as the Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Exterior

Invicto is likely to share a similar silhouette as the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will feature a two-slate chrome grille connected to the all-LED headlamps, housing the Suzuki moniker in the center and wide air dams. Moreover, the MPV will receive a new set of alloy wheels and a revised rear profile.

A few minor differences to the front bumper may also be added to further enhance the distinction between the two MPVs.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Interior

While there are no images of the interior, the Invicto is most likely to share the cabin layout and features with the Hycross.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will also be available with powered Ottoman captain seats in the middle row as optional. The upcoming MPV is expected to feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Expected price

The Maruti Invicto is expected to cost a premium over the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Innova Hycross price starts from Rs 18.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 29.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Invicto could be around Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Invicto could be around Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 more expensive than the Toyota Innova Hycross.