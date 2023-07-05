Home

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Debuts In India At Rs 24.79 lakh; Check Features; Other Details

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India. The vehicle comes in in four hues- Nexa Blue, Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze and Mystic White.

Maruti has introduced Invicto with a dual powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV has made its highly anticipated debut in India, offering a compelling blend of style, versatility, and affordability. Maruti has presented its model in three variants. Talking about the price of the car, it ranges from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh. In terms of design, Invicto is likely to have some features similar to Toyota Innova HyCross MPV. The brand has given some minor tweaks to change the bumper. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Invicto is the blend of the functionality of multi-purpose vehicles and the elegant looks of the SUV. It has a height of 1,795 mm, a width of 1,850 mm, and a length of 4,755 mm. The car is available in the Nexa Blue, Majestic Silver, Stellar Bronze and Mystic White shades.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Price Range

The ex-showroom prices for each variant of the Invicto MPV are different. The Zeta (7 seater) is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the eight-seater Zeta+ model costs Rs 5,000 more. It is priced at Rs 24.84 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Alpha+ costs Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Features

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto boasts of luxurious interiors. The vehicle comes with a multi-functional steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Suzuki Connect and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A host of standard features including a large digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, head-up display, anti-lock braking system and six airbags have also been provided for a better experience.

While all three rows occupied with seats are fixed, the Invicto’s 239-litre boot area can be expanded up to nearly 600 litres. The biggest change in the vehicle is the grille with crossbars that somewhat resemble the Grand Vitara’s style. The newly introduced model also has a higher front hood.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine

Maruti has introduced Invicto with a dual powertrain. The engine produces power of 112 kWh at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 188Nm at 4400 rpm. The company claims that the Invicto MPV has a mileage of 23.24 km/litre. The fuel tank capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is 52 litres.

