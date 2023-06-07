ZEE Sites

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch LIVE: Price Reveal Today; Check Variants, Features, Mileage And More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Maruti Fronx and is offered in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha.

Updated: June 7, 2023 7:38 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Maruti Jimny Launch LIVE: Maruti Suzuki is set to officially launch the five-door Jimny SUV in India today i.e. June 7. The SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo event in January this year. The auto manufacturer has already revealed features, design as well as colour variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This compact SUV has generated immense excitement among car enthusiasts, who are eagerly awaiting the official prices to be announced by the company. To date, the manufacturer has already gathered over 30,000 bookings for Jimny.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Does Maruti Suzuki Jimny have automatic transmission?

    Yes, NEXA Jimny by Maruti Suzuki comes with a 4-Speed AT.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    Does Jimny have a good fuel tank capacity?

    The Jimny has a fuel tank capacity of 40 L so that there’s more off-roading, less fuel stops.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    What is the Seating capacity of NEXA Jimny?

    Jimny has a seating capacity of 4 people. The comfortable seats are designed for shock absorption.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Launch: Expected Price Range

    When the Jimny makes its way into the Indian market today, its price range is anticipated to fall between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), leaving it without any direct rivals. But given its placement and off-road prowess, it will compete with vehicles like the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine and Gearbox

    The petrol engine available for the SUV is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15B Series engine. It produces a maximum torque of 134.2Nm at 4,000rpm and a peak power of 103bhp at 6,000rpm.

    The SUV will be coupled to either a 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The automatic gearbox is stated by the ARAI to have a fuel economy of 16.39km/l, while the manual gearbox achieves 16.94km/l. Both gearbox options will be available for the Ze

    ta and Alpha versions. The Jimny also includes a standard AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    Maruti Jimny Launch LIVE: Color options

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be had in five monotone and one dual-tone colour options. The monotone colours include Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and Sizzling Red. The dual-tone, on the other hand, includes a Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Maruti Jimny powertrain

    As already confirmed by the company, Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine. The SUV will have an option of a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic gearbox.

