Maruti Suzuki Jimny was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Maruti Fronx and is offered in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Jimny Launch LIVE: Maruti Suzuki is set to officially launch the five-door Jimny SUV in India today i.e. June 7. The SUV was first showcased at Auto Expo event in January this year. The auto manufacturer has already revealed features, design as well as colour variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This compact SUV has generated immense excitement among car enthusiasts, who are eagerly awaiting the official prices to be announced by the company. To date, the manufacturer has already gathered over 30,000 bookings for Jimny.

