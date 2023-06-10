Home

Maruti Suzuki Launches Alto Tour H1 With 34 KM Mileage; More Details Inside

Tour H1 has been launched in both petrol and S-CNG variants.

The company has introduced the new Alto Tour H1 in Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Gray, and Arctic White. (Image: Twitter/@MegaNewsUpdates)

Alto Tour H1 Launch: Maruti Suzuki has launched its hatchback car Alto K10-based light commercial vehicle Tour H1 (Tour H1) in India. The company has kept the starting price of the new Alto Tour H1 at Rs 4.80 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.70 lakh for the top variant. Both the prices are of Delhi ex-showroom.

Alto, Tour H1 has been launched in both petrol and S-CNG variants. The company has claimed that the petrol-powered Alto Tour H1 will deliver a mileage of 22.05 km/l. Whereas, the CNG variant will return a mileage of 34.46 km/l.

ENGINE AND GEARBOX

The Alto Tour H1 gets the company’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the Dual VVT petrol engine with the option of a factory-fitted CNG engine. Both engines are tuned with 5 gearboxes. The petrol engine generates 66 bhp power and 89 Nm peak torque. Whereas the CNG engine generates 56 bhp power and 82 Nm peak torque.

SAFETY FEATURES

Safety features on the Alto Tour H1 include dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seatbelt reminder, engine immobiliser, ABS with EBD, speed limiter, and reverse parking sensors.

COLOR OPTIONS

The company has introduced the new Alto Tour H1 in three color options: Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Gray, and Arctic White.

MARUTI SUZUKI JIMNY SUV

Maruti Suzuki officially launched the much-awaited five-door Jimny SUV in India on June 7 which was first showcased at the Auto Expo event in January this year.

The auto manufacturer had earlier revealed features, design as well as colour variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The SUV aims to take on the likes of Mahindra Thar or Force Gurkha in the coming days.

Maruti Jimny has clocked more than 30,000 bookings even before Maruti announced the price, hinting at its popularity. Jimny has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up to Rs.15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha dual-tone with automatic transmission variant.

